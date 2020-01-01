Final Fantasy 7 Demo Details Leaked

Some information is beginning to reveal itself involving the remake of Final Fantasy VII. It seems that gameplay footage of an upcoming demo on PlayStation 4 has surfaced that shows off the introduction of the game. Moving forward, more details have been revealed about the demo and possibly the finished product. The demo looks to weigh in at 10 GB and the footage that was leaked was directly from that. As for the finished product, it is still rumored that the first episode will be on multiple discs and the file size will be 73 GB. While Final Fantasy VII may be episodic, if the first episode weighs in at 73 GB, then this might as well be its own series as that is a lot of content. The first video of the leaked content is below and obviously it contains spoilers, so watch at your own risk. Final Fantasy VII Remake will launch on March 3.