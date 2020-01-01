January PlayStation Plus Free Games Announced

Announced on the first day of the new year, there will be two PlayStation Plus games for PlayStation Plus members beginning January 7. Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection and Goat Simulator are the two games for January. The Nathan Drake Collection consists of the three Uncharted games from the previous generation. If you have missed out on playing any of these, the series is a must. Goat Simulator is literally running around as a goat and doing ridiculous things. These will last until February 3. The December games, Titanfall 2 and Monster Energy Supercross, are available until January 6.