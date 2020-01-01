Snow-Covered Environments Showcased in Latest Microsoft Flight Simulator Trailer

As the new year gets underway, many portions of the world are currently covered in snow, and Asobo Studio is looking to represent that within their upcoming aerial exploration game.

Earlier today, the developer shared a new look at Microsoft Flight Simulator, fittingly titled “Let it snow!”. As expected, the one minute video shows off some relaxing and gorgeous views of the upcoming title’s environments during the winter time, with both urban and natural landscapes being draped in a noticeable layer of snow.

Microsoft Flight Simulator still currently has no specified release window beyond 2020, and is still currently set to launch on Xbox One and PC.