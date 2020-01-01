Untitled Goose Game Waddles Past One Million Copies Sold

Back in September, after years of viral trailers, House House released their charming and chaotic fowl simulator on Switch and PC, fulfilling our wildest dreams of being a goose on the loose.

Last month to cap off 2019, publisher Panic brought the game to PS4 and Xbox One, helping the indie title find an even wider audience. This move to new platforms has apparently helped the game reach a major milestone, as Panic co-founder Cabel Sasser shared the news via Twitter that Untitled Goose Game officially reached one million copies sold as of last week. This news is not only welcome for House House and Panic, but all those that eagerly await what will come next for the genre and power fantasy of controlling mischievous animals.