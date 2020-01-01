WWE 2K20 Currently Reported Unplayable Since Midnight 2020

Someone needed to provide a 20th anniversary for the Y2K phenomenon, and it looks like 2K and Visual Concepts have stepped up to do so. Players are reporting that WWE 2K20 has been unplayable since the clock struck midnight on 2020. The game will load, but it crashes when trying to enter online and career game modes. This has been deemed Y2K20, as WWE 2K20 continues to have a horrific year since launch. 2K is currently investigating the issue but it may be irreparable. There is a confirmed workaround for the issue as it involves setting your console or PC date back to 2019 as this all confirms a Y2K-like issue. You can read our review of WWE 2K20 here.