STALKER 2 Is Powered By Unreal Engine

GSC Game World announced today that they’re using Unreal Engine to develop STALKER 2. In the announcement tweet, the developer explained that they’ve chosen Unreal because they feel it’s a good fit for they kind of game they’re trying to make and also because it will make it easier to support mods once STALKER 2 is released. Some would say that this announcement implies Epic Game Store exclusivity, but GSC Game World is asking fans not to jump to that conclusion just yet.

“Yes, we know what you are thinking about, but this announcement has nothing to do with platforms or digital stores,” the developer said. Indeed, nothing conclusive about platforms has been stated so far, so perhaps GSC Game World is still deciding the best road to take as they continue development on STALKER 2.