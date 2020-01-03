AMD Radeon 5600 XT Specs Leaked

Video cards tend to have different manufacturers outside of the traditional AMD and NVIDIA line that gets released. The world’s worst secret currently is the AMD Radeon 5600 XT. Both ASRock and XFX have posted product specs for their version of the card. The 5600 XT is looking to offer 2,304 stream processors with a game clock of 1,460 MHz and a boost clock of 1,620 MHz, at least with the XFX version of the card. It will include 6 GB of GDDR6 RAM with a speed of 12 GBPS. These specs put it slightly lower than the 5700 non-XT version as the RAM will be the same size, however clock speeds and RAM speed are slightly reduced. Both the ASRock and XFX version will be overclocked, however, so this doesn’t speak to the traditional specs of the card. The 5700 series ranges close to $400 retail while the 5500 ranges close to $200, so you can expect the 5600 line to come in around $300. CES 2020 is next week so it can be a pretty safe bet that AMD reveals all the details then.