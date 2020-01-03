English Animal Crossing: New Horizons Trailer Surfaces Online

Earlier this week, Nintendo released a new, brief trailer for their upcoming island life simulator on their Japanese YouTube channel as the title prepares to launch in a couple of months.

Now, that same trailer has been translated into English and made its way onto the American YouTube channel for Nintendo, which can be seen below. The thirty second ad for Animal Crossing: New Horizons sees Tom Nook advertising his “Deserted Island Getaway Package” to the animal inhabitants that will become your newest neighbors when the game launches for Switch on March 20.