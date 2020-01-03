Grand Theft Auto V Available Today on Xbox Game Pass

Xbox today announced that the massively popular title, Grand Theft Auto V, is available today on Xbox Game Pass.

Grand Theft Auto V, which debuted first on PS3 and Xbox 360, continues to make a splash years after its release. Following a 2014 release on PS4 and Xbox One, the game remains one of the most-played and best-selling titles of each year. Now, for those who’ve managed to wait on the sidelines all this time, can grab the game today as part of Xbox Game Pass.

Subscribers to Xbox Game Pass or Ultimate can hop on their Xbox Ones today and download Grand Theft Auto V. Players get access to the full base game and the online component.

Grand Theft Auto V transports players to the sunny streets of Los Santos (based on Los Angeles). There, players take the reins of Michael, Trevor, and Brad as they navigate their personal lives while trying to make a name for themselves.

Grand Theft Auto V is available now on PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Xbox Game Pass subscribers can nab the game now.