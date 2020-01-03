Grand Theft Auto V Joins Xbox Game Pass

The cross-generational juggernaut known as Grand Theft Auto V is now available on Xbox Game Pass for console users. It’s a 70 GB download, but gets you all of the core story content alongside the now-legendary GTA Online content as well. The latter has just been enhanced with an all-new casino heist to go alongside the massive casino area in the online area itself. GTA Online costs nothing more to play beyond having an Xbox Live membership active and is quite content-rich. Beyond heists, you also have a variety of different racing modes alongside tons of things to buy and property to collect. This is the first time GTA V has been made available on a service-based plan like Game Pass, and it ensures that the player base can now get even larger. If you wind up wanting to buy the game outright, this is a good time to do so as it’s now on sale for $14.99 – a super-low price for the digital version and a good pickup in the long run as you never quite know when something will leave Game Pass.