January 2020 Humble Choice Games Revealed

The revamped Humble Choice format is back for its second month and with it brings a slew of new games to choose from based on your membership level. Classic members get nine games to chooice from and a $12 price point – making it well-worth having Humble Monthly for a little bit before the switchover. This month’s games include Graveyard Keeper, Middle-Earth: Shadow of War, Two Point Hospital, DIRT Rally 2.0 with a bunch of DLC, Street Fighter V, Bad North: Jotunn Edition, Trailmakers, Unrailed, Whispers of a Machine, Them’s Fightin’ Herds, Mages of Mystralia, and GRIP Combat Racing.

This gets you a blend of racing games alongside some top-notch action like Shadow of War and a more modern-day take on Theme Hospital with Two Point Hospital. The latter has been something I’ve been wanting for a while, so it’s a perfect little addition to the lineup now. Them’s Fightin’ Herds started life as a My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic fan game before turning into its own creation for legal reasons, and is a solid fighter. DIRT Rally 2.0 is a tremendous game and includes a lot of DLC for a Humble unlock.