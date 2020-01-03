‘This Time on Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot’ Trailer Teases Features, Side-Stories

New features and never-before-seen side-stories are the highlight of the newest Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot trailer, released earlier today. As one would expect from a Dragon Ball Z game, plenty of attention is given to Goku’s enemies, allies and battles, but it looks like fans have more to look forward to than just fighting this time around. Indeed, things are going to be a little different this time in Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot.

As the show’s longtime narrator says, fans will get to see more of Goku’s daily life in Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot. There’s a large world to explore, fish to catch, food to wolf-down and training to do in addition to all the fighting. New side-stories are also included in order to give players more insight into Goku’s journey and the DBZ universe as a whole. These should make for nice additions if implemented properly.

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot launches on January 17 for PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.