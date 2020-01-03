Wizardry: Labyrinth of Lost Souls Brings the Adventure to PC on January 15

A remastered version of Wizardry: Labyrinth of Lost Souls is hitting PC in a couple of weeks. This new version of the first-person dungeon crawler sports enhanced visuals, comes bundled with all the DLC released during its original run on the PlayStation 3 and features a brand-new “Turbo Mode” meant to speed-up the dungeon exploration experience.

In Wizardry: Labyrinth of Lost Souls, players must save the world from the rising tide of evil. How they do it is mostly up to them. One can choose their character’s race, skills, moral alignment and such, and they even have some control over who joins their party. Players will need to choose carefully too, as the monsters lurking in the dungeons are both vicious and cunning. Rushing-in will likely spell doom for both party and world alike.

Wizardry: Labyrinth of Lost Souls will be available on Steam and Humble bundle on January 15 for about thirteen dollars, and it will also be marked-down by ten percent during its launch week.