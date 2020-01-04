Genshin Impact Website Updates with New Character Porfiles

The heavily Breath of the Wild inspired RPG Genshin Impact was revealed last year, and since has continued to see fairly regular updates to its site. The biggest continued update has been character profiles, where players can get a good idea of who they will meet or play as during their journey. The latest is a young girl by the name of Klee who hails from Mondstadt like the other currently revealed characters. So far she has a short profile talking about the Knights of Favonius, but it very much a mystery otherwise. She also doesn’t currently have a confirmed voice actor yet, so we’ll have to see more about her as details come out.

Genshin Impact is currently aiming to release in spring of this year for PS4, PC and Mobile platforms. Check out the website and character profiles right here.