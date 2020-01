In August of last year, Japan got the release of the Ni No Kuni animated movie with its own original story. Now fans in the west will get the chance to watch it as well, as long as they have a Netflix subscription. The film is planned to launch exclusively on Netflix on January 16, with no date yet on a physical blu-ray DVD release. Those interested should be sure to check it out when it launches and dive into a brand new fantasy adventure with the Ni No Kuni movie.