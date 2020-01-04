Respawn’s Vince Zampella Also Appointed as New Head of DICE LA

2019 was a banner year for Respawn Entertainment, as co-founder Vince Zampella oversaw the studio release overnight success Apex Legends and the beloved adaptation Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order.

Now, Zampella is looking to expand his role within EA starting in 2020, as The LA Times has reported that the former Infinity Ward lead will now be stepping in as a lead for DICE Los Angeles, in addition to his current role within Respawn. DICE LA is currently working on an unrevealed original title, and Zampella has already indicated his intentions to rebrand the studio to separate the team from the original DICE studio located in Stockholm. Although no timetable was provided as to when this rebranding and game unveiling would occur, Zampella’s previous success at both Infinity Ward and Respawn instantly makes DICE LA a studio to keep an eye on as the next generation prepares to get underway.

