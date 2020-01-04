Special Pokemon Funko Box Available Exclusively at GameStop

Those looking to catch all the Pokemon funkos they have will need to swing by GameStop, or check online, for an exclusive box set featuring Pikachu and Squirtle. This box set, which is available for $40, includes items focused around two iconic Kanto Pokemon. Players can snag the box to get special flocked figures, keychains, stickers and even a set of four featuring Pikachu with the Kanto starters. These will be available in store, but those looking to get it sooner can purchase through GameStop’s website as well.

Take a peak below for another look at what the set includes: