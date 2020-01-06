My Arcade Reveals New Products at CES

Purveyors of retro gaming My Arcade have announced a couple new products at CES today. The first is the newest addition to their line of Micro Player line of miniature arcade machine, which is Street Fighter II: Champion Edition Micro Player. There isn’t exactly a shortage of platforms in which to play the many variations of Street Fighter II but it is one of the best fighting games ever made so we’re never going to be upset about a new way to experience the classic fighter. The neat thing with this one is it uses My Arcade’s patent pending CO-VS technology, allowing players to connect two Micro Players for intense head-to-head competition, the proper way to experience Street Fighter II. The Street Fighter II: Champion Edition Micro Player is a 1/10th scale replica of the 1992 arcade cabinet, standing seven inches tall with a three and a half inch screen. It includes a unique button and joystick configuration to accommodate the original arcade layout. The MSRP for the mini Street Fighter II: Champion Edition is $49.99.

Last summer My Arcade introduced the Retro Champ for all your NES and Famicon needs on the go, and now they have announced its successor: the Super Retro Champ. This is the same idea as its predecessor but works with SNES, Super Famicon and Sega Genesis/Mega Drive cartridges. The Super Retro Champ features a 7-inch screen and a built-in rechargeable battery that offers up to 5 hours of play time. Retro gamers can play the Super Retro Champ in handheld mode or use the 2 included wireless gamepads to play in tabletop and TV mode. An HDMI output allows users to enjoy their classic games from the comfort of their couch. This device is great for playing your favorite 16-bit games while traveling or a convenient way to play them on modern TVs. Like its predecessor, the Super Retro Champ includes a built-in cartridge cleaning kit so players can spend more time enjoying their games and less time blowing into them. The suggested retail price for the Super Retro Champ is $109.99.