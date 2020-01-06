PlayStation 4 Sales hit 106m Units, PlayStation VR Surpasses 5m Units

Sony Interactive Entertainment today revealed updated sales numbers for PS4 and PS VR at CES 2020.

CES 2020 didn’t come with any major PS5 news asides from the reveal of the official logo. Nor did we get any updates on upcoming titles like Final Fantasy VII Remake, The Last of Us Part II, or Ghost of Tsushima. However, we did get an update on sales numbers for the console and it’s VR component.

PlayStation 4 sales have surpassed 106 million units. As announced back in October 2019, this makes PS4 the second best-selling video game console of all time. Only the PS2 stands above it at a staggering 155 million units. Sony also claims third place with the original PlayStation’s 101 million units. However, if you include handhelds, the PS4 is actually in fourth place behind PS2, Nintendo DS (154m), and GameBoy/GameBoy Color (118m).

Sony also confirmed that PlayStation VR sales have surpassed 5 million units. Meanwhile, a total of 1.15 billion PS4 games have been sold worldwide so far with 103 million users playing every month. As for PlayStation Plus, 38.8 million players are currently.

Things are looking pretty bright for Sony Interactive Entertainment as they prepare to leap into the next-generation of consoles. PlayStation 5 launches holiday 2020.