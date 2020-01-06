Sonic the Hedgehog Movie Gets New Poster

It’s been quite a battle to get the Sonic the Hedgehog movie looking perfect. After needing a complete character redesign, it appears Sonic is ready to hit theaters next month. Today, the voice of Sonic, Ben Schwartz, posted an image to show a brand new poster.

Here we see Sonic leaning against a speed limit sign that has been tampered with. A bit of spray paint was used to change the limit to 765 MPH. Sonic appears to be ready for business with that expression which counters all the silliness seen in the promotional trailers.

Sonic the Hedgehog is set to release in theaters on February 14. Let’s all hope with the months of refining the character’s looks that it pays off!