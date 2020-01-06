Sony Interactive Entertainment Unveils Official PlayStation 5 Logo

Sony Interactive Entertainment today revealed the official PS5 logo at the Consumer Electronic Show (CES).

Those hoping for a sneak peek at the PlayStation 5 at CES 2020 were left disappointed. While Microsoft shocked the world at The Game Awards last month by revealing the Xbox Series X, Sony opted to keep PS5 a secret. However, Sony Interactive Entertainment didn’t leave gamers completely out to dry. The console manufactuerer took the time to unveil the official logo.

The logo doesn’t depart much from the style established in 2009 with the release of the PS3 Slim model. The PS is identical to the PS3 and PS4 logos with a stylized 5 at the end. Nothing too flashy.

While Sony didn’t reveal any new details, they did reconfirm many of the consoles upcoming features. These include an ultra-high speed SSD, 3D audio sound, haptics and adaptive triggers, hardware based ray-tracing, and an ultra HD 4K Blu-Ray player.

PlayStation 5 launches holiday 2020.