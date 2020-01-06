Treyarch Lead Shuts Down Jetpacks Returning to Call of Duty

Treyarch Studio Design Director Vonderhaar shut down the possibility of jetpacks returning in Call of Duty 2020.

Little is known about Call of Duty 2020 outside of rumors and speculation. Based on what has come out, the theory is that Treyarch has taken over development from Sledgehammer Games and Raven Software and that the game has morphed into the next entry in the Black Ops franchise. There’s also the theory that the game takes place during the Cold War.

Activision and Treyarch haven’t confirmed any of that yet. However, it does look like we can expect another boots-on-the-ground experienced. Taking to Twitter, Vonderhaar shut down the idea of jetpacks returning in Treyarch’s next game.

NO. — David "Vahn" Vonderhaar (@DavidVonderhaar) January 5, 2020

In a subsequent Tweet explaining his reason, Vahn explained that the community gave him PTSD over the feature in Black Ops 3. Back in 2014, Call of Duty began experimenting with enhanced movement. However, after intense negativity from fans, the franchise switched back to boots-on-the-ground starting in 2017. Subsequent entries (Black Ops 4 and Modern Warfare) featured no jetpacks. For what it’s worth, Black Ops 3 was easily the best of the enhanced movement titles.

Call of Duty 2020 likely launches this holiday season for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Furthermore, it’ll likely be a launch title for the upcoming PS5 and Xbox Series X. Expect to hear more about the title this spring.