Undertale and Deponia Highlight GOG Weekly Deals

GOG’s weekly sale features some to-notch games, including some massive savings on the legendary Undertale and the entire Deponia series.

  • Undertale – $3.99
  • Deponia – $0.99
  • Deponia 2 – $1.99
  • Deponia 3 – $1.99
  • Deponia 4 – $4.99
  • Psychonauts – $2.49
  • Rise of the Dragon – $4.49
  • Space Quest 1, 2, and 3 – $2.49
  • Space Quest 4,5, and 6 – $2.49
  • The Adventures of Willy Beamish – $3.59
  • Headlander – $5.99
  • Irony Curtain – $13.99
  • SWINE HD Remaster – $8.49
  • Leisure Suit Larry: Wet Dreams Don’t Dry – $20.99
  • Leisure Suit Larry – $2.49
  • Guns, Gore and Cannoli – $4.99
  • Guns, Gore, and Cannoli 2 – $8.70
  • SteamWorld Dig – $2.99
  • SteamWorld Dig 2 – $9.99
  • SteamWorld Heist – $4.49
  • SteamWorld Quest – $18.74
  • Jack Keane – $1.49
  • 88 Heroes – $3.74
  • Trailblazers – $22.49
  • Rex Nebular – $1.49
  • Pizza Connection – $1.79
  • Pizza Connection 2 – $1.79
  • Pizza Connection 3 – $9.99
  • Worms 2 – $1.49
  • Worms Forts – $1.49
  • Worms United – $1.49
  • Worms WMD – $10.19
  • Worms Armageddon – $2.99
  • Worms World Party Remastered – $3.74
  • Octodad – $4.94
  • Day of the Tentacle Remastered – $3.74
  • 2064: Read Only Memories – $9.99
  • Jazzpunk – $3.74

The SteamWorld games offer up a wide variety of gameplay styles, while 88 Heroes is a fun action-platformer. Trailblazers is a super-underrated racing game that definitely needs more love – there aren’t many games like it on PC, let alone on GOG. Getting Undertale for under $5 is a steal – so if you’ve ever wanted that, get it now. Buying it on GOG allows you to get it DRM-free and still launch it on Steam if you want, or use GOG Galaxy alongside it.