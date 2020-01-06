Undertale and Deponia Highlight GOG Weekly Deals

GOG’s weekly sale features some to-notch games, including some massive savings on the legendary Undertale and the entire Deponia series.
- Undertale – $3.99
- Deponia – $0.99
- Deponia 2 – $1.99
- Deponia 3 – $1.99
- Deponia 4 – $4.99
- Psychonauts – $2.49
- Rise of the Dragon – $4.49
- Space Quest 1, 2, and 3 – $2.49
- Space Quest 4,5, and 6 – $2.49
- The Adventures of Willy Beamish – $3.59
- Headlander – $5.99
- Irony Curtain – $13.99
- SWINE HD Remaster – $8.49
- Leisure Suit Larry: Wet Dreams Don’t Dry – $20.99
- Leisure Suit Larry – $2.49
- Guns, Gore and Cannoli – $4.99
- Guns, Gore, and Cannoli 2 – $8.70
- SteamWorld Dig – $2.99
- SteamWorld Dig 2 – $9.99
- SteamWorld Heist – $4.49
- SteamWorld Quest – $18.74
- Jack Keane – $1.49
- 88 Heroes – $3.74
- Trailblazers – $22.49
- Rex Nebular – $1.49
- Pizza Connection – $1.79
- Pizza Connection 2 – $1.79
- Pizza Connection 3 – $9.99
- Worms 2 – $1.49
- Worms Forts – $1.49
- Worms United – $1.49
- Worms WMD – $10.19
- Worms Armageddon – $2.99
- Worms World Party Remastered – $3.74
- Octodad – $4.94
- Day of the Tentacle Remastered – $3.74
- 2064: Read Only Memories – $9.99
- Jazzpunk – $3.74
The SteamWorld games offer up a wide variety of gameplay styles, while 88 Heroes is a fun action-platformer. Trailblazers is a super-underrated racing game that definitely needs more love – there aren’t many games like it on PC, let alone on GOG. Getting Undertale for under $5 is a steal – so if you’ve ever wanted that, get it now. Buying it on GOG allows you to get it DRM-free and still launch it on Steam if you want, or use GOG Galaxy alongside it.