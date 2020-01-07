Arcade1Up Will Offer Online Multiplayer for new NBA Jam Cabinent

Having an affordable arcade setup in your home is nearly irreplaceable. Arcade1Up has continued to offer great looking arcade cabinet for a few years now, and more recently started bringing more modern favorites for players. Now the company is getting into the 21st century with technology. During CES 2020, Arcade1Up announced some new cabinets. The most notable cabinet is the NBA Jam cabinet. This cabinet comes with the original NBA Jam, NBA Jam Tournament Edition, and finally NBA Hangtime. It will make you wonder how the company is getting around that player licensing issue, but it will be exciting nonetheless.The more important announcement comes in online functionality. You will be able to play other people in NBA Jam around the world. This is up to four players on four different machines. This should mean there would be some sort of lobby system installed prior to launching the game as the Arcade1Up systems include an interface prior to launching each title.

A few other cabinets were announced, as well, at CES 2020. The Burgertime cabinet will include Burgertime, Karate Champ, Bad Dudes and Caveman Ninja. You can also channel your inner Costanza with the Frogger cabinet that will include Frogger and Time Pilot. The Golden Axe cabinet will please Sega fans with Golden Axe, Shinobi, Altered Beast and Death Adder. Finally, a sit-down Star Wars cabinet will be offered with Star Wars, Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi. As of now, the Burgertime cabinet will be available for pre-order on January 31 on the Arcade1Up website for $399. Lastly, Arcade1Up has partnered with Zen Studios to start making pinball machines, however nothing has been announced.