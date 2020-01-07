Disaster Report 4 Strikes the West in April

Ever since NIS America announced that Disaster Report 4: Summer Memories would be getting a western release date, fans have been wondering when it would actually happen. It took a few months, but we now have a an official release date straight from NIS America itself; Disaster Report 4: Summer Memories will be hitting western platforms on April 7.

Much like the last entry in the series, Disaster Report 4: Summer Memories takes place in the aftermath of an earthquake. As a newly arrived survivor, players must make their way through the city as it continues to crumble in the wake of fires and aftershocks. They’ll meet other survivors along the way and must decide whether to help them at their own expense, or hinder them in the name of self-preservation.

In addition to the standard version of the game, Disaster Report 4: Summer Memories has a special edition available for about ninety dollars. This version includes the game, a soundtrack CD, an emergency backpack, an ID tag and a “first aid” collector’s box.

Disaster Report 4: Summer Memories launches for PC, PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch on April 7.