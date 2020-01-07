Kentucky Route Zero: Act V, TV Edition Release Dates Announced

Fans of Kentucky Route Zero will finally get the conclusion they’ve been waiting for later this month. After years of anticipation, Kentucky Route Zero: Act V will hit PCs on January 28 and bring Conway’s journey across the mysterious “Route Zero” to a close. That’s not all though; it seems Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition will begin it’s journey on consoles the same day.

For those who need a refresher, Kentucky Route Zero is a point-and-click adventure style game primarily driven by conversation. Its protagonist, Conway, is a truck driver whose been trekking across the country to make a delivery to an antique shop. Completing his delivery requires traveling along the mysterious “Route Zero” under Kentucky’s surface, and it’s there that he gets lost and encounters all manner of oddball characters.

Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition launches for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch on January 28, with Act V releasing on PC the same day. PC players can also purchase the entire set of five acts through the game’s season pass. New fans should check out our review of Act III to get a good sense of what lies in store along the underground highway.