Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 3 Releases Music Video as a Trailer

This is certainly a first for the industry. Milestone has taken to creating a music video featuring rapper and professional 450SX class rider Adam Enticknap aka 7deucedeuce. The trailer or music video shows off what to expect in the upcoming game. The song is called “Be One of Us” and includes 7deucedeuce rapping on the video along with other gameplay. The video was shot in California and mixes real life action with in-game action. You can watch the video below as the game releases on February 4.