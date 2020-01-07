Pokémon Direct Announced for January 9

Just a couple of months after the release of Pokémon Sword and Shield, news of updates for the series is on the way! Today, it was announced that a special Pokémon-themed Nintendo Direct is to take place on Thursday, January 9 at 6:30 AM PST (9:30 AM EST).

The posts mention the livestream is lasting twenty minutes and features brand new information. We can only speculate this will include updates and possible DLC for Sword and Shield. But remakes of previous titles, additions to Pokémon GO and even original games for future release are all possibilities.

Catch the stream here and stay tuned for all Pokémon coverage!