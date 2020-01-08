The Surge 2 Releases the Kraken on January 16

At launch, The Surge 2 was a very pleasant surprise. While still marred by a few of the original game’s issues, it was clear that Deck 13 had listened to fan feedback and had worked hard to make a very decent game. The Surge 2 has only improved since then thanks to regular DLC drops, and that trend is set to continue with the launch of “The Kraken” expansion next week. See a quick taste of it below:

“The Kraken” brings a brand new story line and location to The Surge 2 as well as a host of new weapons and armor. In this expansion, players are given the opportunity to board the “VBS Krakow:” a decommissioned aircraft carrier made into a safe haven for wealthy and influential people. Not all is as it appears to be though, and players will need to fight their way through robot pirates and critically malfunctioning security system in order to get to the bottom of it all.

The Surge 2 is available now on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC, with “The Kraken” DLC hitting the game on January 16.