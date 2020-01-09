Darwin Project Enters the Arena on PS4

In the age of the battle royale craze, a new hero rises to meet the challenge on PlayStation 4. That hero is Darwin Project. A trailer today from PlayStation shows the Fortnite-esque title coming to console this month. Darwin Project features a battle royale style arena where players may choose from inmates with different abilities to battle for sport. Each inmate features unique abilities that may even be chained together as combos. Where Darwin Project takes a turn from traditional play is that only ten fighters enter the arena instead of the usually 100. Spectators of the arena can join in the fun by voting upon various hazards to be put into play. Darwin Project comes to PlayStation 4 this January 2020.