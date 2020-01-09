Massive eShop Sale Discounts AAA and Indies

A new year is upon us and Nintendo’s eShop is starting it off strong with monstrous savings across a wide variety of genres. There are some big must-haves here, including Dragon Ball FighterZ, Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon, and Freedom Planet going back to holiday sale-level pricing. LEGO City Undercover at under $10 is another great deal too – especially if you missed it on Wii U as the Nintendo versions do have some exclusive content poking fun at Nintendo’s history.
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – $41.99
- Splatoon 2 – $41.99
- The Witcher 3: Complete Editioin – $41.99
- Mario and Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 – $33.99
- Yoshi’s Crafted World – $41.99
- Kirby Star Allies – $41.99
- NBA 2K20 – $29.99
- Hyrule Warriors Definitive Edition – $41.99
- ARMS – $41.99
- Civilization VI – $29.99
- Dragon Ball FighterZ – $14.99
- Fitness Boxing – $34.99
- Assassin’s Creed The Rebel Collection – $29.99
- South Park The Stick of Truth – $14.99
- Celeste – $9.99
- Ni No Kuni – $34.99
- Mario and Rabbids Kingdom Battle – $14.99
- Wargroove – $15.99
- Sayonara Wild Hearts – $9.09
- Children of Morta – $16.99
- Torchlight II – $13.99
- GONNER – $2.99
- Team Sonic Racing – $19.99
- Stranger Things 3 The Game – $4.99
- LA Noire – $24.99
- Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon – $4.99
- Bloodstained Ritual of the Night – $27.99
- Super Bomberman R – $9.99
- Jotun: Valhalla Edition – $4.94
Publisher-centric deals are also a thing with this sale, with XSEED, Devolver Digital, and Inti Creates offering up some big discounts alongside WB Games.
XSEED Switch Deals
- BurgerTime Party – $13.99
- Freedom Planet – $7.49
- Gal Metal – $9.99
- Fate/EXTELLA Link – $29.99
- Fate/EXTELLA The Umbral Star – $24.99
Inti Creates Switch Deals
- Azure Striker Gunvolt Striker Pack – $19.99
- Blaster Master Zero – $4.99
- Blaster Master Zero 2 – $7.99
- Dragon Marked for Death: Advanced Attackers – $14.99
- Dragon Marked for Death: Frontline Fighters – $10.39
- Gunvolt Chronicles: Luminous Adventure iX – $13.49
- Mighty Gunvolt Burst – $4.99
WB Games Switch Deals
- Cars 3 – $9.99
- LEGO City Undercover – $8.99
- LEGO DC Super-Villains – $14.99
- LEGO Harry Potter Collection – $14.99
- LEGO Jurassic World – $19.99
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 – $8.99
- LEGO Ninjago – $12.49
- LEGO The Incredibles – $17.99
- LEGO Worlds – $7.49
- The LEGO Movie 2 Videogame – $15.99
- Mortal Kombat 11 – $23.99
- Scribblenauts Mega Pack – $9.99
- Scribblenauts Showdown – $9.99
Devolver Digital Deals
- Ape Out – $7.49
- Broforce – $3.74
- Crossing Souls – $7.49
- Downwell – $1.49
- Enter the Gungeon – $7.49
- Gato Roboto – $3.99
- GRIS – $8.49
- Heave Ho – $6.99
- Hotline Miami Collection – $12.49
- Katana Zero – $9.74
- Minit – $4.99
- Mother Russia Bleeds – $3.74
- My Friend Pedro – $13.99
- Not a Hero – $2.59
- The Messenger – $11.99
- The Red Strings Club – $7.49
- The Swords of Ditto – $7.49