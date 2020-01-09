Massive eShop Sale Discounts AAA and Indies

A new year is upon us and Nintendo’s eShop is starting it off strong with monstrous savings across a wide variety of genres. There are some big must-haves here, including Dragon Ball FighterZ, Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon, and Freedom Planet going back to holiday sale-level pricing. LEGO City Undercover at under $10 is another great deal too – especially if you missed it on Wii U as the Nintendo versions do have some exclusive content poking fun at Nintendo’s history.

  • Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – $41.99
  • Splatoon 2 – $41.99
  • The Witcher 3: Complete Editioin – $41.99
  • Mario and Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 – $33.99
  • Yoshi’s Crafted World – $41.99
  • Kirby Star Allies – $41.99
  • NBA 2K20 – $29.99
  • Hyrule Warriors Definitive Edition – $41.99
  • ARMS – $41.99
  • Civilization VI – $29.99
  • Dragon Ball FighterZ – $14.99
  • Fitness Boxing – $34.99
  • Assassin’s Creed The Rebel Collection – $29.99
  • South Park The Stick of Truth – $14.99
  • Celeste – $9.99
  • Ni No Kuni – $34.99
  • Mario and Rabbids Kingdom Battle – $14.99
  • Wargroove – $15.99
  • Sayonara Wild Hearts – $9.09
  • Children of Morta – $16.99
  • Torchlight II – $13.99
  • GONNER – $2.99
  • Team Sonic Racing – $19.99
  • Stranger Things 3 The Game – $4.99
  • LA Noire – $24.99
  • Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon – $4.99
  • Bloodstained Ritual of the Night – $27.99
  • Super Bomberman R – $9.99
  • Jotun: Valhalla Edition – $4.94

Publisher-centric deals are also a thing with this sale, with XSEED, Devolver Digital,  and Inti Creates offering up some big discounts alongside WB Games.

XSEED Switch Deals

  • BurgerTime Party – $13.99
  • Freedom Planet – $7.49
  • Gal Metal – $9.99
  • Fate/EXTELLA Link – $29.99
  • Fate/EXTELLA The Umbral Star – $24.99

Inti Creates Switch Deals

  • Azure Striker Gunvolt Striker Pack – $19.99
  • Blaster Master Zero – $4.99
  • Blaster Master Zero 2 – $7.99
  • Dragon Marked for Death: Advanced Attackers – $14.99
  • Dragon Marked for Death: Frontline Fighters – $10.39
  • Gunvolt Chronicles: Luminous Adventure iX – $13.49
  • Mighty Gunvolt Burst – $4.99

WB Games Switch Deals

  • Cars 3 – $9.99
  • LEGO City Undercover – $8.99
  • LEGO DC Super-Villains – $14.99
  • LEGO Harry Potter Collection – $14.99
  • LEGO Jurassic World – $19.99
  • LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 – $8.99
  • LEGO Ninjago – $12.49
  • LEGO The Incredibles – $17.99
  • LEGO Worlds – $7.49
  • The LEGO Movie 2 Videogame – $15.99
  • Mortal Kombat 11 – $23.99
  • Scribblenauts Mega Pack – $9.99
  • Scribblenauts Showdown – $9.99

Devolver Digital Deals

  • Ape Out – $7.49
  • Broforce – $3.74
  • Crossing Souls – $7.49
  • Downwell – $1.49
  • Enter the Gungeon – $7.49
  • Gato Roboto – $3.99
  • GRIS – $8.49
  • Heave Ho – $6.99
  • Hotline Miami Collection – $12.49
  • Katana Zero – $9.74
  • Minit – $4.99
  • Mother Russia Bleeds – $3.74
  • My Friend Pedro – $13.99
  • Not a Hero – $2.59
  • The Messenger – $11.99
  • The Red Strings Club – $7.49
  • The Swords of Ditto – $7.49

 

 

 

 