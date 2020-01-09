More Pokémon, DLC Being Added to Pokémon Sword and Shield

With the build up and release of Pokémon Sword and Shield this past November many fans were disappointed with the amount of Pokémon they would be able to catch. Out of over 800 of them to exist only 400 can be found in the Galar region. Many fan favorites were cut but it was just announced that a large amount are now being added to the games!

But that’s not all. Expansion passes for the games are in development and will include a bunch of new things for trainers to explore. New characters and rivals, Gigantamax forms and even Galar variants of old Pokémon will be waiting. Legends to discover include different versions of Regis and lots of interesting stories.

It’s titled the Isle of Armor for release this June and The Crown Tundra this fall. There are exclusives for each in terms of Pokémon and people. Isle of Armor focuses on growth where you will apprentice at a dojo headed by Mustard, Leon’s trainer. Kubfu is a Fighting-type that is entrusted to you by Mustard. It evolves into Urshifu which has two different versions. A Fighting/Dark and Fighting/Water version with different techniques. It can even Gigantamax and has a new ability called Unseen Fist.

The Crown Tundra is about exploration in a very snowy landscape. Strange temples and interesting plant life can be discovered. Calyrex is the legendary Pokémon in this expansion it looks very regal with graceful movements. Lots of multiplayer options are available in this expansion as well. Legendary Pokémon are getting Gigantamax forms and new ones can be battled. And you’ll have a very large area to explore much like the Wild Area.

Lots of new clothing and customization options as well as a new look for the Rotom bike will be available. A total of 200 Pokémon are being added with the expansions, plus updates will take place throughout the years. By the looks of things, these expansions will surely add a lot of new fun to Pokémon Sword and Shield. You can pre-purchase both sets for $29.99 on the Nintendo eShop later today.