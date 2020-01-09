Mutazione Leads 2020 Independent Games Festival Finalists

The Game Developers Choice Awards nominations were recently announced, but as usual, they won’t be the only notable awards at GDC. The nominees for the 22nd Independent Games Festival were also announced, and again, it consists of a rather eclectic batch. The surprise frontrunner this year is Die Gute Fabrik’s narrative adventure Mutazione, which is up for four awards, including the Seumas McNally Grand Prize. There, it faces off against Eliza, A Short Hike, Untitled Goose Game, Slay the Spire, and Anodyne 2: Return to Dust, with all but Anodyne 2 each having two nominations.

For the past seven years, the $30,000 grand prize has been awarded to either the winner of the Excellence in Design or Excellence in Narrative awards. Mutazione is up for Narrative along with Eliza, but A Short Hike and Slay the Spire are up for Design, so competition should be tight this year. Other notable nominees include Knights and Bikes, Elsinore, Katana Zero, Eastward, and Observation, among others. You can check out the full list of nominees at the official IGF site, with the awards to be held on March 18. Stay tuned to see who the winners eventually are.