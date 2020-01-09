New Trials of Mana Trailer Spotlights Charlotte and Kevin

With the upcoming Trials of Mana remake upon the horizon, Square Enix has released a new trailer featuring two more of the game’s protagonists. Kevin, the heir to the beast kingdom of Ferolia, still has much to learn before he can take the throne. Beast blood flows through his veins and allows him to transform his attacks. We’re also introduced to Charlotte, the granddaughter to Wendel’s Priest of Light who is on a mission to protect her friend.

Each character in Trials of Mana features unique gameplay and different experiences as players choose three of six protagonists for a custom narrative. Originally released in Japan as Seiken Densetsu 3 in 1995, Trials of Mana is a full remake of a beloved classic. Trials of Mana makes its way to all platforms on April 24.