Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX Coming to Switch, Demo Available Today

It’s been quite awhile since any entry of the Pokémon Mystery Dungeon were released. A new title has been announced to come out on March 6.

Rescue Team DX will have new life on the Switch. It is the same story as previously told in its initial release but with lots of upgraded features. An auto setting can be activated allowing you to progress through areas with ease and you can auto select attacks to have the best chance against enemies. There are even Mega Evolutions included! A demo of the game will be made available later today and saved data carries over to the full release.

Not too much time was spent on covering this announcement in the Pokémon Direct but you can watch the announcement trailer below.