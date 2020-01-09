Secretlab Chairs Announces G2 ESports Collaboration

One of the leading gaming chair manufacturers in the world, Secretlab has announced a collaboration with one of the biggest esports groups in the game. The Singaporean company has teamed up with vastly popular G2 to not only be their official sponsor, but bring a themed chair that hopefully will best represent them.

This has the standard design we’ve become accustomed to with Secretlab chairs, but instead it comes in black with a splash of red and white. Titled Secretlab G2: Army of Champions Edition will also have the G2 logo embroided on the front and back.

The Secretlab G2: Army of Champions Edition is available today.