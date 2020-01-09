Sony Reveals Most Downloaded PS4 Games of 2019

A new year and new decade has begun, but Sony has provided another reason to look back on 2019 and the many, many games that came out last year.

Earlier today, Sony shared their chart for the most downloaded PS4 games of 2019, and once again, Call of Duty emerged victorious as Modern Warfare secured the first overall spot. While Minecraft came behind in second, 2018’s NBA 2K19 actually managed to beat out last year’s NBA 2K20, with both of the basketball games coming in third and fifth respectively. Grand Theft Auto V snuck in-between at fourth place to round out the top five, while several other 2019 releases managed to get into the top ten, with Madden NFL 20, The Division 2 and Days Gone showing up at seventh, ninth and tenth respectively. Sony also included the most downloaded free-to-play games, which saw Respawn’s Apex Legends overcome Fortnite in 2019.

For the full charts, head here, and be sure to read our reviews of the above games by clicking on their respective names.