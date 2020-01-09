Stories Untold Clicks its Way to Nintendo Switch

Critically acclaimed experimental thriller, Stories Untold, is making its way to Nintendo Switch next week. The title from Devolver Digital and No Code combines 80s style point-and-click with text-based adventure to create a narrative experience. Four short stories come together to form an overarching narrative to push the thriller genre’s boundaries. Originally released on PC, Stories Untold’s user experience has also been formatted to take advantage of joy-con functionality. Take this celebrated thriller anywhere when it launches on January 16 for Nintendo Switch.