Arc of Alchemist Receives Gameplay Trailer, Livestream Footage

The previously Japanese exclusive PS4 title, Arc of Alchemist, launched last year on the console. Players in the west have been anticipating the release, and we got our first look at the localized gameplay thanks to a live stream from Idea Factory International. The live stream showcased the first gameplay trailer, in addition to some live gameplay during a stream. There’s not much longer until release, so those interested can check it out before it launches at the end of the month.

Arc of Alchemist launches on Nintendo Switch and PS4 on January 30. Check out the gameplay trailer and livestream footage below: