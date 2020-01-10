Future Xbox First-Party Titles to Launch on Both Xbox Series X, Xbox One Devices

Matt Booty, head of Xbox Game Studios, today revealed that all future first-party Xbox titles will launch across all devices, at least for a few years.

Every new console generation is the same. In the rush to support their new devices, console manufacturers build their showcase titles only for their new platform. Killzone: Shadow Fall launched on PS4, but not PS3. Ryse: Son of Rome came out on Xbox One, but not Xbox 360. However, Nintendo changed that back in 2017 when it opted to launch The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild on their new platform, Switch, alongside their previous platform, Wii U. It appears that Microsoft intends on continuing that strategy.

Speaking with MCVUK, Xbox’s Matt Booty confirmed that there are no Xbox Series X exclusives coming from his studios. Rather, all Xbox Game Studios developed games will launch on both Series X and Xbox One devices. At least, that’ll be the case for the first year or two of the Series X’s lifecycle.

“As our content comes out over the next year, two years, all of our games, sort of like PC, will play up and down that family of devices,” said Booty. “We want to make sure that if someone invests in Xbox between now and [Series X] that they feel that they made a good investment and that we’re committed to them with content.”

We’ve known for a while that Halo Infinite will launch on both Series X and Xbox One devices. However, to hear that future titles, including Hellblade II, could launch for Xbox One is new and interesting. Whether Sony Interactive Entertainment pursues a similar strategy with PS5 remains a mystery.

Xbox Series X launches holiday 2020 with Halo Infinite serving as a launch title.