Look Behind the Scenes of TWD Saints & Sinners

Today, Skydance Interactive gave us a sneak peek at the upcoming The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners. This VR title will feature an original story set in the franchise’s universe. Working very closely with Skybound, Skydance Interactive hopes to add branching content to the Walking Dead universe.

Creative Director Adam Grantham goes into detail about what makes the title authentic to the Walking Dead series. Take a look at why “you don’t have to choose between story and skull splitting” below. The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners releases on January 23 for PC.