Resident Evil 3 Remake Won’t Feature Mercenaries Mode, Multiple Endings

At the tail end of last year, Capcom capped off their excellent 2019 with a tease of their first big 2020 release by following up Hardcore Gamer’s 2019 Game of the Year with a remake of its successor.

At the time, little was shown off about Resident Evil 3 outside of the debut trailer, but a new feature in the UK Official PlayStation Magazine has shed some more light on the upcoming horror adventure title. Although we already knew that the asynchronous multiplayer experience Resident Evil Resistance would be included as a part of Resident Evil 3, this mode will serve as the replacement for several key replayable elements of the original 1999 release, including multiple endings and the unlockable Mercenaries mode that introduced new characters and a time limit to the campaign. Capcom also teased that protagonist Carlos Oliveira’s role will be expanded within the campaign, and that the AI used by the Tyrant in the Resident Evil 2 remake has been further upgraded and implemented into the Nemesis to make the newest antagonist all the more terrifying.

Resident Evil 3 is set to launch on April 3 for PS4, Xbox One and PC.