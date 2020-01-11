GTA IV Not Currently Purchasable on Steam

Back in 2018, Rockstar Games was forced to patch Grand Theft Auto IV and take away over thirty songs from the in-game radio as music licenses were about to expire in order to keep the 2008 open world title alive and available for purchase.

However, as 2020 has gotten underway, GTA IV has mysteriously and without warning become unavailable to buy on Steam, as the store pages for both the standard and complete editions of the game have removed the purchase button. No official word has come from Rockstar yet as to whether this is a temporary error or permanent decision, although this could have something to do with Rockstar’s Game Launcher, which was released late last year without the option to buy GTA IV. As of the time of writing, the game is still available for purchase on PS3 and Xbox 360 storefronts.

Stay tuned to Hardcore Gamer for any official word from Rockstar on the future of GTA IV on PC.