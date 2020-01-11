Nintendo UK Unveils Multiple Pre-Order Bonuses for Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Those excitedly waiting for the latest Animal Crossing launching in just a little over two months in the UK have quite a selection of choices with pre-orders. Anyone wanting to snag just the game itself can get a bonus set of three pins or a limited tote bag featuring Tom Nook, Isabelle and K.K. Slider. Fans who haven’t gotten a Switch yet and are ready to purchase one can also check out the bundles which come with either a standard Switch or a Lite of any color. These bundles include the system itself, a physical copy of Animal Crossing: New Horizons and both pre-order items.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons launches on March 20. Check out a few of the selection below and the full retail listings here.