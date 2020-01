The latest update to Pokémon Go has seen a huge change to some evolution methods, in addition to new Pokémon to catch. Trade evolutions now enable players the option to trade in order to evolve their Pokemon and use less candy, or evolve them straight away if they’ve been traded previously. New Pokémon available include Joltik, Venipede, Karrablast, Shelmet and Trubbish among many others.

The new update is available now. For further information, check out the official Pokémon Go blog right here.