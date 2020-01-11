Puzzle & Dragons GOLD Unveils New Details on Upcoming Release

The latest in the Puzzle & Dragons series is making its way to Nintendo Switch next week in Japan, and new details have come to light thanks to the eShop listing. The first is that this title will only be playable in handheld mode, which makes sense given the fast-paced puzzle aspect. The title also supports both local and online multiplayer for two friends and supports cloud saving. Finally, although it’s releasing only in Japan next week the title will have English support for those who want to download it from the Japanese eShop.

Puzzle & Dragons GOLD launches on January 15 for Japan with no Western release announced at this time.