Super Nintendo World in Japan’s Universal Studios is actively underway in construction. Those who are excited around the world were treated to a brand new video ad for the many attractions it will offer in a light-hearted video. This music video showcases a few attractions we’ve heard talked about such as a Mario Kart ride, but of course there’s no real insight on these just yet.

Super Nintendo World is planning to open up this summer in Japan. Check out the new trailer for the attraction below: