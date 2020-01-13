Games for Windows Live Caused Grand Theft Auto IV to Disappear from Steam

Grand Theft Auto IV has disappeared from Steam thanks to Games for Windows Live.

Over the weekend, many noticed that Grand Theft Auto IV had disappeared from the Steam store. At the time, players were left to speculate over what happened to the beloved 2008 title. Today, Rockstar Games finally revealed what exactly happened. Turns out, it’s due to a defunct service the game relied heavily on.

Microsoft’s failed PC gaming service, Games for Windows Live, might be defunct, but it’s presence continues to haunt older games that relied on the platform. It’s latest victim is Grand Theft Auto IV, which launched December 2008 on the service. While those who already own the game may continue to play, anyone who wants to buy it is out of look for the foreseeable future.

“Grand Theft Auto IV was originally created for the Games For Windows Live platform,” a Rockstar spokesperson told The Verge. “With Microsoft no longer supporting Games For Windows Live, it is no longer possible to generate the additional keys needed to continue selling the current version of the game. We are looking at other options for distributing GTAIV for PC and will share more information as soon as we can.”

Microsoft officially closed Games for Windows Live on August 13, 2013 with the last update landing February 20, 2014. Since then, older games had to find workarounds to get their PC games working without the service. While many, including Grand Theft Auto IV, managed to hold on, it appears that it’s finally time to find a permanent solution. We’ll let you know should Rockstar Games announce a workaround.

Grand Theft Auto V launched in 2008 on PS3, Xbox 360, and PC. The game is currently playable on Xbox One via backwards compatibility.