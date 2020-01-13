GOG Weekly Sale Discounts Redout and X Series

GOG’s weekly sale is upon and features some massive discounts on some great games – including the lowest price yet on GOG for the DLC-packed Solar Challenge Edition of Redout.

Redout: Solar Challenge Edition – $11.99

Dark Reign – $4.99

Dark Reign 2 – $2.99

Desert Child – $5.99

Terminal Velocity – $1.19

Dex – $7.49

Bioforge – $4.79

Mirror’s Edge – $15.99

Star Trek: Starfleet Command Gold Edition – $4.99

Darkstar One – $1.49

Parkan 2 – $1.19

Re-Legion – $4.99

UFO Aftermath – $0.79

UFO Aftershock – $0.79

Neurovoider – $4.61

X-Rebirth – $11.99

X-Gold – $3.99

X2 – $2.39

X3 – $4.99

X4 – $39.99

State of Mind – $7.49

Starpoint Gemini Warlords – $6.99

Starpoint Gemini 2 – $6.99

Starpoint Gemini 3 – $14.99

Outcast Second Contact – $6.99

Aven Colony – $8.24

PLANET ALPHA – $4.99

There’s a lot of variety here, with the parkour-platformer Mirror’s Edge being a standout at under $6. Anyone seeking a nice third-person shooter will enjoy Outcast Second Contact, while Neurovoider offers up some interesting dungeon-crawling and crafting in a sci-fi setting. Redout is the standout for racing fans on GOG and getting so much content for the game at around $10 is a steal – especially if you’ve been dying for a new Wipeout-style game to play.