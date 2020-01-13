GOG Weekly Sale Discounts Redout and X Series

GOG’s weekly sale is upon and features some massive discounts on some great games – including the lowest price yet on GOG for the DLC-packed Solar Challenge Edition of Redout.
- Redout: Solar Challenge Edition – $11.99
- Dark Reign – $4.99
- Dark Reign 2 – $2.99
- Desert Child – $5.99
- Terminal Velocity – $1.19
- Dex – $7.49
- Bioforge – $4.79
- Mirror’s Edge – $15.99
- Star Trek: Starfleet Command Gold Edition – $4.99
- Darkstar One – $1.49
- Parkan 2 – $1.19
- Re-Legion – $4.99
- UFO Aftermath – $0.79
- UFO Aftershock – $0.79
- Neurovoider – $4.61
- X-Rebirth – $11.99
- X-Gold – $3.99
- X2 – $2.39
- X3 – $4.99
- X4 – $39.99
- State of Mind – $7.49
- Starpoint Gemini Warlords – $6.99
- Starpoint Gemini 2 – $6.99
- Starpoint Gemini 3 – $14.99
- Outcast Second Contact – $6.99
- Aven Colony – $8.24
- PLANET ALPHA – $4.99
There’s a lot of variety here, with the parkour-platformer Mirror’s Edge being a standout at under $6. Anyone seeking a nice third-person shooter will enjoy Outcast Second Contact, while Neurovoider offers up some interesting dungeon-crawling and crafting in a sci-fi setting. Redout is the standout for racing fans on GOG and getting so much content for the game at around $10 is a steal – especially if you’ve been dying for a new Wipeout-style game to play.