GOG Weekly Sale Discounts Redout and X Series

By

GOG’s weekly sale is upon and features some massive discounts on some great games – including the lowest price yet on GOG for the DLC-packed Solar Challenge Edition of Redout.

  • Redout: Solar Challenge Edition – $11.99
  • Dark Reign – $4.99
  • Dark Reign 2 – $2.99
  • Desert Child – $5.99
  • Terminal Velocity – $1.19
  • Dex – $7.49
  • Bioforge – $4.79
  • Mirror’s Edge – $15.99
  • Star Trek: Starfleet Command Gold Edition – $4.99
  • Darkstar One – $1.49
  • Parkan 2 – $1.19
  • Re-Legion – $4.99
  • UFO Aftermath – $0.79
  • UFO Aftershock – $0.79
  • Neurovoider – $4.61
  • X-Rebirth – $11.99
  • X-Gold – $3.99
  • X2 – $2.39
  • X3 – $4.99
  • X4 – $39.99
  • State of Mind – $7.49
  • Starpoint Gemini Warlords – $6.99
  • Starpoint Gemini 2 – $6.99
  • Starpoint Gemini 3 – $14.99
  • Outcast Second Contact – $6.99
  • Aven Colony – $8.24
  • PLANET ALPHA – $4.99

There’s a lot of variety here, with the parkour-platformer Mirror’s Edge being a standout at under $6. Anyone seeking a nice third-person shooter will enjoy Outcast Second Contact, while Neurovoider offers up some interesting dungeon-crawling and crafting in a sci-fi setting. Redout is the standout for racing fans on GOG and getting so much content for the game at around $10 is a steal – especially if you’ve been dying for a new Wipeout-style game to play.

 