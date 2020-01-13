Persona 5 Scramble: The Phantom Strikers Has an Appropriately Stylish Opening Movie

Those looking for a taste of the ol’ Phantom Thief pizzazz are in luck today since Atlus recently released the opening movie for Persona 5 Scramble: The Phantom Strikers. As is to be expected of anything related to Persona 5, the clip is both incredibly stylish; it’s also incredibly metaphorical, but there appears to be a least a couple of new info nuggets available here.

As the movie plays out, the Phantom Thieves are shown to bump into an older man a couple of times, once on the train and once in what is likely to be one the games “jails.” He appears to be an ally, but then he could also just be a friend of convenience. The movie also shows more of “Sophie,” the strange heart-haired girl seen in previous trailers. She appears to be imprisoned somehow, so it’s likely that freeing her will be one of the Phantom Thieves’ first objectives.

Persona 5 Scramble: The Phantom Strikers launches for Japanese PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch systems on February 20. No western release date has been announced yet.